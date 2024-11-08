India Pesticides Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.87% YOY

India Pesticides Q2 Results Live : India Pesticides has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 13.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 32.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, India Pesticides saw a revenue growth of 3.82% and a profit increase of 33.01%. These figures indicate a strong financial performance amidst a challenging economic environment.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.78% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 23.47% year-over-year. This suggests a focus on cost management despite rising operational costs over the longer term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed robust growth as well, with a 21.23% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 24.92% rise year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter reached ₹2.25, marking a 32.35% increase compared to the same period last year, further highlighting the company's profitability enhancements.

Over the past week, India Pesticides has delivered a return of 10.19%. However, over the last six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 1.31% and a significant year-to-date drop of 43.42%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, India Pesticides boasts a market capitalization of ₹2372.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹431.75 and a low of ₹173.5, reflecting the volatility in the stock's performance.

India Pesticides Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 228.78 220.36 +3.82% 201.97 +13.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.73 12.83 -0.78% 10.31 +23.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.47 4.16 +7.45% 3.69 +21.14% Total Operating Expense 199.71 196.38 +1.7% 178.7 +11.76% Operating Income 29.07 23.98 +21.23% 23.27 +24.92% Net Income Before Taxes 33.6 26.66 +26.03% 26.52 +26.7% Net Income 25.91 19.48 +33.01% 19.5 +32.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.25 1.69 +33.14% 1.7 +32.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.91Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹228.78Cr

