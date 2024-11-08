India Pesticides Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.87% YOY

India Pesticides Q2 Results Live : India Pesticides has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 13.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 32.87%.
In comparison to the previous quarter, India Pesticides saw a revenue growth of 3.82% and a profit increase of 33.01%. These figures indicate a strong financial performance amidst a challenging economic environment.
The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.78% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 23.47% year-over-year. This suggests a focus on cost management despite rising operational costs over the longer term.
Operating income showed robust growth as well, with a 21.23% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 24.92% rise year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness during the quarter.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter reached ₹2.25, marking a 32.35% increase compared to the same period last year, further highlighting the company's profitability enhancements.
Over the past week, India Pesticides has delivered a return of 10.19%. However, over the last six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 1.31% and a significant year-to-date drop of 43.42%.
Currently, India Pesticides boasts a market capitalization of ₹2372.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹431.75 and a low of ₹173.5, reflecting the volatility in the stock's performance.
India Pesticides Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|228.78
|220.36
|+3.82%
|201.97
|+13.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.73
|12.83
|-0.78%
|10.31
|+23.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.47
|4.16
|+7.45%
|3.69
|+21.14%
|Total Operating Expense
|199.71
|196.38
|+1.7%
|178.7
|+11.76%
|Operating Income
|29.07
|23.98
|+21.23%
|23.27
|+24.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.6
|26.66
|+26.03%
|26.52
|+26.7%
|Net Income
|25.91
|19.48
|+33.01%
|19.5
|+32.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.25
|1.69
|+33.14%
|1.7
|+32.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.91Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹228.78Cr
