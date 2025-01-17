Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Indiabulls Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.38% and the loss increased by 15.76% YoY, amounting to a loss of ₹2.13 crore and revenue at ₹13.32 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.6% and the loss decreased significantly by 82.35%.
Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 0.5% year-on-year, indicating some cost management efforts by the company.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 86.03% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 9.41% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.1 for Q3, which reflects a 23.08% increase year-on-year.
Indiabulls Enterprises has delivered a -3.72% return in the last week, a commendable 77.15% return over the last 6 months, but a decline of -2.05% year-to-date.
Currently, Indiabulls Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹379.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹24.51 and a low of ₹9.72.
Indiabulls Enterprises Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.32
|13.24
|+0.6%
|15.03
|-11.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.01
|2.11
|-4.74%
|2.02
|-0.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.89
|3.85
|+1.04%
|5.06
|-23.12%
|Total Operating Expense
|15.18
|26.55
|-42.82%
|16.73
|-9.26%
|Operating Income
|-1.86
|-13.31
|+86.03%
|-1.7
|-9.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-2.34
|-13.36
|+82.49%
|-1.7
|-37.65%
|Net Income
|-2.13
|-12.07
|+82.35%
|-1.84
|-15.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-0.64
|+84.38%
|-0.13
|+23.08%
