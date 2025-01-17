Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Indiabulls Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.38% and the loss increased by 15.76% YoY, amounting to a loss of ₹2.13 crore and revenue at ₹13.32 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.6% and the loss decreased significantly by 82.35%.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 0.5% year-on-year, indicating some cost management efforts by the company.

Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 86.03% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 9.41% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.1 for Q3, which reflects a 23.08% increase year-on-year.

Indiabulls Enterprises has delivered a -3.72% return in the last week, a commendable 77.15% return over the last 6 months, but a decline of -2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, Indiabulls Enterprises holds a market capitalization of ₹379.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹24.51 and a low of ₹9.72.

Indiabulls Enterprises Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.32 13.24 +0.6% 15.03 -11.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.01 2.11 -4.74% 2.02 -0.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.89 3.85 +1.04% 5.06 -23.12% Total Operating Expense 15.18 26.55 -42.82% 16.73 -9.26% Operating Income -1.86 -13.31 +86.03% -1.7 -9.41% Net Income Before Taxes -2.34 -13.36 +82.49% -1.7 -37.65% Net Income -2.13 -12.07 +82.35% -1.84 -15.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -0.64 +84.38% -0.13 +23.08%