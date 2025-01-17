Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025: loss rise by 15.76% YOY, loss at ₹2.13 crore and revenue at ₹13.32 crore

Published17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results 2025 on 17 Jan, 2025

Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results 2025:Indiabulls Enterprises declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 11.38% and the loss increased by 15.76% YoY, amounting to a loss of 2.13 crore and revenue at 13.32 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.6% and the loss decreased significantly by 82.35%.

Additionally, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 4.74% quarter-on-quarter and a decrease of 0.5% year-on-year, indicating some cost management efforts by the company.

Indiabulls Enterprises Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 86.03% compared to the previous quarter but saw a decline of 9.41% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.1 for Q3, which reflects a 23.08% increase year-on-year.

Indiabulls Enterprises has delivered a -3.72% return in the last week, a commendable 77.15% return over the last 6 months, but a decline of -2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, Indiabulls Enterprises holds a market capitalization of 379.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 24.51 and a low of 9.72.

Indiabulls Enterprises Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.3213.24+0.6%15.03-11.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.012.11-4.74%2.02-0.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.893.85+1.04%5.06-23.12%
Total Operating Expense15.1826.55-42.82%16.73-9.26%
Operating Income-1.86-13.31+86.03%-1.7-9.41%
Net Income Before Taxes-2.34-13.36+82.49%-1.7-37.65%
Net Income-2.13-12.07+82.35%-1.84-15.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-0.64+84.38%-0.13+23.08%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-2.13Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹13.32Cr

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 11:26 AM IST
