Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit falls 8% in December quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit falls 8% in December quarter

On Wednesday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rose 4.81% to close at 206.90 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint

  • Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 results: The company's interest income has also declined 8% to 2,183 crore during the reporting period

Indiabulls Housing Finance's December quarter profit fell 8% to 303 crore as compared to 329 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company's interest income has also declined 8% to 2,183 crore during the reporting period as against 2,381 crore a year ago.

On Wednesday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rose 4.81% to close at 206.90 apiece on NSE.

