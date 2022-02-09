Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit falls 8% in December quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance net profit falls 8% in December quarter1 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 results: The company's interest income has also declined 8% to ₹2,183 crore during the reporting period
Indiabulls Housing Finance's December quarter profit fell 8% to ₹303 crore as compared to ₹329 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company's interest income has also declined 8% to ₹2,183 crore during the reporting period as against ₹2,381 crore a year ago.
On Wednesday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rose 4.81% to close at ₹206.90 apiece on NSE.
