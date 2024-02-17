Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4% YOY

Indiabulls Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.39% & the profit increased by 4% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.8% and the profit increased by 1.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 24.22% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 6.53% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has delivered 2.03% return in the last 1 week, 33.65% return in last 6 months and -0.08% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Indiabulls Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹14098.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209.3 & ₹81.83 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Feb, 2024 was to Sell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiabulls Housing Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2142.65 2227.21 -3.8% 2338.99 -8.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 151.71 150.52 +0.79% 200.21 -24.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.63 22.94 -1.35% 22.99 -1.57% Total Operating Expense 501.09 470.97 +6.4% 545.42 -8.13% Operating Income 1641.56 1756.24 -6.53% 1793.57 -8.48% Net Income Before Taxes 399.02 421.56 -5.35% 404.8 -1.43% Net Income 302.61 297.98 +1.55% 290.97 +4% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.57 9.25 +3.46% 9.49 +0.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹302.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2142.65Cr

