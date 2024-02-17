Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4% YOY

Indiabulls Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.39% & the profit increased by 4% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.8% and the profit increased by 1.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 24.22% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.53% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.
Indiabulls Housing Finance has delivered 2.03% return in the last 1 week, 33.65% return in last 6 months and -0.08% YTD return.
Currently the Indiabulls Housing Finance has a market cap of ₹14098.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹209.3 & ₹81.83 respectively.
As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2142.65
|2227.21
|-3.8%
|2338.99
|-8.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|151.71
|150.52
|+0.79%
|200.21
|-24.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.63
|22.94
|-1.35%
|22.99
|-1.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|501.09
|470.97
|+6.4%
|545.42
|-8.13%
|Operating Income
|1641.56
|1756.24
|-6.53%
|1793.57
|-8.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|399.02
|421.56
|-5.35%
|404.8
|-1.43%
|Net Income
|302.61
|297.98
|+1.55%
|290.97
|+4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.57
|9.25
|+3.46%
|9.49
|+0.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹302.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2142.65Cr
