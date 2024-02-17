Hello User
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4% YOY

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 4% YOY

Livemint

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.39% YoY & profit increased by 4% YoY

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indiabulls Housing Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.39% & the profit increased by 4% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.8% and the profit increased by 1.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.79% q-o-q & decreased by 24.22% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.53% q-o-q & decreased by 8.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.57 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 0.79% Y-o-Y.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has delivered 2.03% return in the last 1 week, 33.65% return in last 6 months and -0.08% YTD return.

Currently the Indiabulls Housing Finance has a market cap of 14098.05 Cr and 52wk high/low of 209.3 & 81.83 respectively.

As of 17 Feb, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 17 Feb, 2024 was to Sell.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2142.652227.21-3.8%2338.99-8.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total151.71150.52+0.79%200.21-24.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.6322.94-1.35%22.99-1.57%
Total Operating Expense501.09470.97+6.4%545.42-8.13%
Operating Income1641.561756.24-6.53%1793.57-8.48%
Net Income Before Taxes399.02421.56-5.35%404.8-1.43%
Net Income302.61297.98+1.55%290.97+4%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.579.25+3.46%9.49+0.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹302.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2142.65Cr

