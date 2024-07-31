Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.02% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.44% & the profit increased by 37.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 14.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.81% q-o-q & increased by 3.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.17% q-o-q & increased by 63.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹18.96 for Q1 which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Indiamart Intermesh has delivered 9.15% return in the last 1 week, 26.12% return in the last 6 months and 15.82% YTD return.

Currently, Indiamart Intermesh has a market cap of ₹18898.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3292 & ₹2230 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 331.33 314.7 +5.29% 282.12 +17.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 211.16 148.9 +41.81% 204.29 +3.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.14 12.7 -35.91% 7.47 +9.03% Total Operating Expense 219.93 239 -7.98% 214.05 +2.74% Operating Income 111.41 75.7 +47.17% 68.07 +63.67% Net Income Before Taxes 151.32 139.1 +8.79% 112.4 +34.63% Net Income 113.92 99.6 +14.38% 83.15 +37.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 18.96 16.58 +14.34% 13.79 +37.5%