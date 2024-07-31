Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.02% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.44% YoY & profit increased by 37.02% YoY

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live
Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.44% & the profit increased by 37.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 14.38%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.81% q-o-q & increased by 3.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.17% q-o-q & increased by 63.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.96 for Q1 which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Indiamart Intermesh has delivered 9.15% return in the last 1 week, 26.12% return in the last 6 months and 15.82% YTD return.

Currently, Indiamart Intermesh has a market cap of 18898.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3292 & 2230 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue331.33314.7+5.29%282.12+17.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total211.16148.9+41.81%204.29+3.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.1412.7-35.91%7.47+9.03%
Total Operating Expense219.93239-7.98%214.05+2.74%
Operating Income111.4175.7+47.17%68.07+63.67%
Net Income Before Taxes151.32139.1+8.79%112.4+34.63%
Net Income113.9299.6+14.38%83.15+37.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.9616.58+14.34%13.79+37.5%
₹113.92Cr
₹331.33Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
