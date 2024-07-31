Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.02% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.02% YOY

Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.44% YoY & profit increased by 37.02% YoY

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.44% & the profit increased by 37.02% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 14.38%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.81% q-o-q & increased by 3.37% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.17% q-o-q & increased by 63.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 18.96 for Q1 which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Indiamart Intermesh has delivered 9.15% return in the last 1 week, 26.12% return in the last 6 months and 15.82% YTD return.

Currently, Indiamart Intermesh has a market cap of 18898.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3292 & 2230 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue331.33314.7+5.29%282.12+17.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total211.16148.9+41.81%204.29+3.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.1412.7-35.91%7.47+9.03%
Total Operating Expense219.93239-7.98%214.05+2.74%
Operating Income111.4175.7+47.17%68.07+63.67%
Net Income Before Taxes151.32139.1+8.79%112.4+34.63%
Net Income113.9299.6+14.38%83.15+37.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS18.9616.58+14.34%13.79+37.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.92Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹331.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.