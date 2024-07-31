Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 37.02% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q1 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 17.44% & the profit increased by 37.02% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 14.38%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 41.81% q-o-q & increased by 3.37% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.17% q-o-q & increased by 63.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹18.96 for Q1 which increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
Indiamart Intermesh has delivered 9.15% return in the last 1 week, 26.12% return in the last 6 months and 15.82% YTD return.
Currently, Indiamart Intermesh has a market cap of ₹18898.93 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3292 & ₹2230 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Hold rating, 3 analysts have given Buy rating & 8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
Indiamart Intermesh Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|331.33
|314.7
|+5.29%
|282.12
|+17.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|211.16
|148.9
|+41.81%
|204.29
|+3.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.14
|12.7
|-35.91%
|7.47
|+9.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|219.93
|239
|-7.98%
|214.05
|+2.74%
|Operating Income
|111.41
|75.7
|+47.17%
|68.07
|+63.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|151.32
|139.1
|+8.79%
|112.4
|+34.63%
|Net Income
|113.92
|99.6
|+14.38%
|83.15
|+37.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|18.96
|16.58
|+14.34%
|13.79
|+37.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹113.92Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹331.33Cr
