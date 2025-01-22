Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.87% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.87% YOY

Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 16.06% YoY & profit increased by 47.87% YoY, profit at 121 crore and revenue at 354.27 crore.

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025:Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability. The company's topline revenue increased by 16.06% year-on-year, reaching 354.27 crore, while net profit surged by an impressive 47.87% to 121 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.9%, however, the profit witnessed a decline of 10.46%. This reflects a dynamic operational environment for the company as it navigates market challenges.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter rose slightly by 0.17% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but saw a decrease of 2.84% year-on-year, indicating improved cost management.

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated a robust increase, up by 25.92% quarter-on-quarter and an extraordinary 105.73% year-on-year. This performance underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market demand.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 16.74, reflecting a growth of 23.27% year-on-year, further bolstering investor confidence.

Indiamart Intermesh shares have delivered a 1.78% return over the last week, but have faced a decline of 20.54% over the past six months, and a modest gain of 2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, Indiamart Intermesh boasts a market capitalization of 13,763.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,198.4 and a low of 2,165.55.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, recommendations vary significantly: 1 analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, 6 have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts suggested a Hold rating, 1 recommends Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future performance.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue354.27347.67+1.9%305.26+16.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total212.8212.43+0.17%219.02-2.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.258.18+0.86%8.33-0.96%
Total Operating Expense195.16221.31-11.82%227.92-14.37%
Operating Income159.11126.36+25.92%77.34+105.73%
Net Income Before Taxes158.99177.29-10.32%109.53+45.16%
Net Income121135.13-10.46%81.83+47.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.7422.48-25.53%13.58+23.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹121Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹354.27Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

