Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.87% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025:Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability. The company's topline revenue increased by 16.06% year-on-year, reaching ₹354.27 crore, while net profit surged by an impressive 47.87% to ₹121 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.9%, however, the profit witnessed a decline of 10.46%. This reflects a dynamic operational environment for the company as it navigates market challenges.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter rose slightly by 0.17% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but saw a decrease of 2.84% year-on-year, indicating improved cost management.
Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results
The operating income demonstrated a robust increase, up by 25.92% quarter-on-quarter and an extraordinary 105.73% year-on-year. This performance underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market demand.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹16.74, reflecting a growth of 23.27% year-on-year, further bolstering investor confidence.
Indiamart Intermesh shares have delivered a 1.78% return over the last week, but have faced a decline of 20.54% over the past six months, and a modest gain of 2.05% year-to-date.
Currently, Indiamart Intermesh boasts a market capitalization of ₹13,763.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,198.4 and a low of ₹2,165.55.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, recommendations vary significantly: 1 analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, 6 have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts suggested a Hold rating, 1 recommends Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future performance.
Indiamart Intermesh Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|354.27
|347.67
|+1.9%
|305.26
|+16.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|212.8
|212.43
|+0.17%
|219.02
|-2.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.25
|8.18
|+0.86%
|8.33
|-0.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|195.16
|221.31
|-11.82%
|227.92
|-14.37%
|Operating Income
|159.11
|126.36
|+25.92%
|77.34
|+105.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|158.99
|177.29
|-10.32%
|109.53
|+45.16%
|Net Income
|121
|135.13
|-10.46%
|81.83
|+47.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.74
|22.48
|-25.53%
|13.58
|+23.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹121Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹354.27Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.