Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 47.87% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 16.06% YoY & profit increased by 47.87% YoY, profit at ₹ 121 crore and revenue at ₹ 354.27 crore.

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results 2025:Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 21 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in profitability. The company's topline revenue increased by 16.06% year-on-year, reaching ₹354.27 crore, while net profit surged by an impressive 47.87% to ₹121 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a modest growth of 1.9%, however, the profit witnessed a decline of 10.46%. This reflects a dynamic operational environment for the company as it navigates market challenges.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter rose slightly by 0.17% on a quarter-on-quarter basis but saw a decrease of 2.84% year-on-year, indicating improved cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh Q3 Results

The operating income demonstrated a robust increase, up by 25.92% quarter-on-quarter and an extraordinary 105.73% year-on-year. This performance underscores the company's operational efficiency and strong market demand.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹16.74, reflecting a growth of 23.27% year-on-year, further bolstering investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indiamart Intermesh shares have delivered a 1.78% return over the last week, but have faced a decline of 20.54% over the past six months, and a modest gain of 2.05% year-to-date.

Currently, Indiamart Intermesh boasts a market capitalization of ₹13,763.49 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,198.4 and a low of ₹2,165.55.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, out of 17 analysts covering the company, recommendations vary significantly: 1 analyst has issued a Strong Sell rating, 6 have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts suggested a Hold rating, 1 recommends Buy, and 5 analysts advocate for a Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious but optimistic outlook on the company's future performance.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 354.27 347.67 +1.9% 305.26 +16.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 212.8 212.43 +0.17% 219.02 -2.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.25 8.18 +0.86% 8.33 -0.96% Total Operating Expense 195.16 221.31 -11.82% 227.92 -14.37% Operating Income 159.11 126.36 +25.92% 77.34 +105.73% Net Income Before Taxes 158.99 177.29 -10.32% 109.53 +45.16% Net Income 121 135.13 -10.46% 81.83 +47.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.74 22.48 -25.53% 13.58 +23.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹121Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹354.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.