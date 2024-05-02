Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.04% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.1% and the profit by 78.04% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.09% and the profit increased by 21.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 32.01% q-o-q and 26.05% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was down by 2.12% q-o-q but saw an increase of 31.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is ₹16.58, marking an 81.79% Y-o-Y increase.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Furthermore, the company has announced a final dividend of ₹20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 07 Jun, 2024.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 314.7 305.26 +3.09% 268.74 +17.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 148.9 219.02 -32.01% 201.35 -26.05% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.7 8.33 +52.5% 8.55 +48.47% Total Operating Expense 239 227.92 +4.86% 211.11 +13.21% Operating Income 75.7 77.34 -2.12% 57.62 +31.37% Net Income Before Taxes 139.1 109.53 +27% 75.62 +83.95% Net Income 99.6 81.83 +21.72% 55.94 +78.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.58 13.58 +22.13% 9.12 +81.79%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹99.6Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹314.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!