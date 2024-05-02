Hello User
Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.04% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.04% YOY

Livemint

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.1% YoY & profit increased by 78.04% YoY

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.1% and the profit by 78.04% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.09% and the profit increased by 21.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 32.01% q-o-q and 26.05% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was down by 2.12% q-o-q but saw an increase of 31.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is 16.58, marking an 81.79% Y-o-Y increase.

As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.

Furthermore, the company has announced a final dividend of 20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 07 Jun, 2024.

Indiamart Intermesh Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue314.7305.26+3.09%268.74+17.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total148.9219.02-32.01%201.35-26.05%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.78.33+52.5%8.55+48.47%
Total Operating Expense239227.92+4.86%211.11+13.21%
Operating Income75.777.34-2.12%57.62+31.37%
Net Income Before Taxes139.1109.53+27%75.62+83.95%
Net Income99.681.83+21.72%55.94+78.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.5813.58+22.13%9.12+81.79%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹99.6Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹314.7Cr

