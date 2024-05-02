Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 78.04% YOY

Indiamart Intermesh Q4 Results Live : Indiamart Intermesh declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, with the topline increasing by 17.1% and the profit by 78.04% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a growth of 3.09% and the profit increased by 21.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline of 32.01% q-o-q and 26.05% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was down by 2.12% q-o-q but saw an increase of 31.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is ₹16.58, marking an 81.79% Y-o-Y increase.
As of 02 May, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts rated it as Strong Sell, 1 as Sell, 2 as Hold, 3 as Buy, and 8 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 May, 2024, was to Buy.
Furthermore, the company has announced a final dividend of ₹20.0 with the ex-dividend date set for 07 Jun, 2024.
Indiamart Intermesh Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|314.7
|305.26
|+3.09%
|268.74
|+17.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|148.9
|219.02
|-32.01%
|201.35
|-26.05%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.7
|8.33
|+52.5%
|8.55
|+48.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|239
|227.92
|+4.86%
|211.11
|+13.21%
|Operating Income
|75.7
|77.34
|-2.12%
|57.62
|+31.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|139.1
|109.53
|+27%
|75.62
|+83.95%
|Net Income
|99.6
|81.83
|+21.72%
|55.94
|+78.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.58
|13.58
|+22.13%
|9.12
|+81.79%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹99.6Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹314.7Cr
