IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to 55.7 crore as compared to 44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at 179.70 crore against 170 crore in the same quarter last year.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 29, 2021 has proposed a final dividend of 15/- per equity share.

Shares of the company closed 0.85% higher at 8,794.45 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The e-commerce company provides B2C, B2B and customer to customer sales services through its website.

