IndiaMART Q4 net profit rises nearly 26% to 55.7 crore

IndiaMART Q4 net profit rises nearly 26% to ₹55.7 crore1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
- The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹15/share.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to ₹55.7 crore as compared to ₹44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at ₹179.70 crore against ₹170 crore in the same quarter last year.
IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to ₹55.7 crore as compared to ₹44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at ₹179.70 crore against ₹170 crore in the same quarter last year.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 29, 2021 has proposed a final dividend of ₹15/- per equity share.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 29, 2021 has proposed a final dividend of ₹15/- per equity share.
Shares of the company closed 0.85% higher at ₹8,794.45 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The e-commerce company provides B2C, B2B and customer to customer sales services through its website.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.