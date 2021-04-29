IndiaMART Q4 net profit rises nearly 26% to 55.7 crore

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to ₹55.7 crore as compared to ₹44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at ₹179.70 crore against ₹170 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of the company closed 0.85% higher at ₹8,794.45 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The e-commerce company provides B2C, B2B and customer to customer sales services through its website.