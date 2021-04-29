Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >IndiaMART Q4 net profit rises nearly 26% to 55.7 crore

IndiaMART Q4 net profit rises nearly 26% to 55.7 crore

Premium
IndiaMART InterMESH reported its quarterly earnings.
1 min read . 05:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The board has recommended a final dividend of 15/share.

IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to 55.7 crore as compared to 44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at 179.70 crore against 170 crore in the same quarter last year.

IndiaMART InterMESH reported its March quarter earnings on Thursday in which the company's consolidated net profit was up nearly 26% to 55.7 crore as compared to 44.3 crore year-on-year (YoY). The company's revenue grew 5.64% at 179.70 crore against 170 crore in the same quarter last year.

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 29, 2021 has proposed a final dividend of 15/- per equity share.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 29, 2021 has proposed a final dividend of 15/- per equity share.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Shares of the company closed 0.85% higher at 8,794.45 per share on the BSE on Thursday. The e-commerce company provides B2C, B2B and customer to customer sales services through its website.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.