Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Indian Acrylics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the loss came at ₹7.65cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of ₹1.05cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.39% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 95.17% q-o-q & decreased by 108.36% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 800% Y-o-Y.
Indian Acrylics has delivered -9.63% return in the last 1 week, 39.83% return in the last 6 months, and 29.61% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of ₹218.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹19.4 & ₹7.87 respectively.
Indian Acrylics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|130.22
|171.59
|-24.11%
|192.36
|-32.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15.88
|16.27
|-2.39%
|18.93
|-16.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.91
|3.81
|+2.61%
|5.93
|-34.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|131.03
|188.39
|-30.45%
|182.67
|-28.27%
|Operating Income
|-0.81
|-16.8
|+95.17%
|9.7
|-108.36%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-7.65
|-24.74
|+69.09%
|1.05
|-824.73%
|Net Income
|-7.65
|-24.74
|+69.09%
|1.05
|-824.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.56
|-1.83
|+69.4%
|0.08
|-800%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.65Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹130.22Cr
