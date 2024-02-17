Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Indian Acrylics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the loss came at ₹7.65cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of ₹1.05cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.11%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.39% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 95.17% q-o-q & decreased by 108.36% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 800% Y-o-Y.

Indian Acrylics has delivered -9.63% return in the last 1 week, 39.83% return in the last 6 months, and 29.61% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of ₹218.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹19.4 & ₹7.87 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Acrylics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 130.22 171.59 -24.11% 192.36 -32.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15.88 16.27 -2.39% 18.93 -16.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.91 3.81 +2.61% 5.93 -34.02% Total Operating Expense 131.03 188.39 -30.45% 182.67 -28.27% Operating Income -0.81 -16.8 +95.17% 9.7 -108.36% Net Income Before Taxes -7.65 -24.74 +69.09% 1.05 -824.73% Net Income -7.65 -24.74 +69.09% 1.05 -824.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.56 -1.83 +69.4% 0.08 -800%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.65Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹130.22Cr

