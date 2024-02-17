Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 results: loss at 7.65Cr, Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY

Livemint

Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 32.3% YoY & loss at 7.65Cr

Indian Acrylics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indian Acrylics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 32.3% & the loss came at 7.65cr. It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of 1.05cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 24.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.39% q-o-q & decreased by 16.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 95.17% q-o-q & decreased by 108.36% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.56 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 800% Y-o-Y.

Indian Acrylics has delivered -9.63% return in the last 1 week, 39.83% return in the last 6 months, and 29.61% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of 218.55 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 19.4 & 7.87 respectively.

Indian Acrylics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue130.22171.59-24.11%192.36-32.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total15.8816.27-2.39%18.93-16.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.913.81+2.61%5.93-34.02%
Total Operating Expense131.03188.39-30.45%182.67-28.27%
Operating Income-0.81-16.8+95.17%9.7-108.36%
Net Income Before Taxes-7.65-24.74+69.09%1.05-824.73%
Net Income-7.65-24.74+69.09%1.05-824.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.56-1.83+69.4%0.08-800%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹130.22Cr

