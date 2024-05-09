Indian Acrylics Q4 results : loss at ₹12.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.19% YoY

Indian Acrylics Q4 results : Revenue decreased by 53.19% YoY & loss at ₹ 12.34Cr

Indian Acrylics Q4 Results Live : Indian Acrylics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 53.19% & the loss came at ₹12.34cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of ₹19.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.34%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & decreased by 33.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 838.55% q-o-q & decreased by 135.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.91 for Q4 which decreased by 149.67% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Acrylics has delivered -10.82% return in the last 1 week, 5.14% return in the last 6 months and 5.14% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of ₹177.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.4 & ₹9.53 respectively.

Indian Acrylics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 106.34 130.22 -18.34% 227.18 -53.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.91 15.88 -18.73% 19.37 -33.36% Total Operating Expense 113.95 131.03 -13.04% 205.59 -44.58% Operating Income -7.61 -0.81 -838.55% 21.58 -135.27% Net Income Before Taxes -12.34 -7.65 -61.46% 19.03 -164.86% Net Income -12.34 -7.65 -61.46% 19.03 -164.86% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.91 -0.56 -62.5% 1.83 -149.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-12.34Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹106.34Cr

