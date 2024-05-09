Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Acrylics Q4 results : loss at 12.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.19% YoY

Indian Acrylics Q4 Results Live

Indian Acrylics Q4 Results Live : Indian Acrylics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 53.19% & the loss came at 12.34cr.

It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of 19.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & decreased by 33.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 838.55% q-o-q & decreased by 135.27% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.91 for Q4 which decreased by 149.67% Y-o-Y.

Indian Acrylics has delivered -10.82% return in the last 1 week, 5.14% return in the last 6 months and 5.14% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of 177.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 19.4 & 9.53 respectively.

Indian Acrylics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue106.34130.22-18.34%227.18-53.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.9115.88-18.73%19.37-33.36%
Total Operating Expense113.95131.03-13.04%205.59-44.58%
Operating Income-7.61-0.81-838.55%21.58-135.27%
Net Income Before Taxes-12.34-7.65-61.46%19.03-164.86%
Net Income-12.34-7.65-61.46%19.03-164.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.91-0.56-62.5%1.83-149.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-12.34Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹106.34Cr

