Indian Acrylics Q4 results : loss at ₹12.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 53.19% YoY

Indian Acrylics Q4 Results Live : Indian Acrylics declared their Q4 results on 06 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 53.19% & the loss came at ₹12.34cr.
It is noteworthy that Indian Acrylics had declared a profit of ₹19.03cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 18.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.73% q-o-q & decreased by 33.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 838.55% q-o-q & decreased by 135.27% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.91 for Q4 which decreased by 149.67% Y-o-Y.
Indian Acrylics has delivered -10.82% return in the last 1 week, 5.14% return in the last 6 months and 5.14% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Acrylics has a market cap of ₹177.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹19.4 & ₹9.53 respectively.
Indian Acrylics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|106.34
|130.22
|-18.34%
|227.18
|-53.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.91
|15.88
|-18.73%
|19.37
|-33.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|113.95
|131.03
|-13.04%
|205.59
|-44.58%
|Operating Income
|-7.61
|-0.81
|-838.55%
|21.58
|-135.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-12.34
|-7.65
|-61.46%
|19.03
|-164.86%
|Net Income
|-12.34
|-7.65
|-61.46%
|19.03
|-164.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.91
|-0.56
|-62.5%
|1.83
|-149.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-12.34Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹106.34Cr
