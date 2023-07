Indian Bank on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was up 41% YoY at ₹1,709 crore June 23 from ₹1,213 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the Indian Bank also said that the net interest income increased by 26% YoY to ₹5,703 crore in Q1FY23 from ₹4,534 in Q1FY22.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.