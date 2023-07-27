Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 47% at 1,709 crore, NII surges 26% YoY

Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 47% at ₹1,709 crore, NII surges 26% YoY1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Indian Bank on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was up 41% YoY at ₹1,709 crore June 23 from ₹1,213 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Apart from this, the Indian Bank also said that the net interest income increased by 26% YoY to ₹5,703 crore in Q1FY23 from ₹4,534 in Q1FY22.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.
