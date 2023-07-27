Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 47% at 1,709 crore, NII surges 26% YoY

Indian Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 47% at 1,709 crore, NII surges 26% YoY

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The net interest income increased 5,703 crore in Q1FY23 from 4,534 in Q1FY22.

A pedestrian walks past a branch of Indian bank in Mumbai on Monday, Feb. 5, 2007. Photograph: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Bloomberg News

Indian Bank on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was up 41% YoY at 1,709 crore June 23 from 1,213 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the Indian Bank also said that the net interest income increased by 26% YoY to 5,703 crore in Q1FY23 from 4,534 in Q1FY22.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
