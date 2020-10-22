Indian Bank Q2 net profit rises 15% to 412 crore

State-owned Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 15% rise in net profit at ₹412.28 crore for the second quarter ended September, despite increase in provisions for bad loans.

The bank's net profit in July-September quarter of 2019-20 stood at ₹358.56 crore.

The results are not strictly comparable with that of previous year's as Kolkata-based Allahabad Bank merged with Indian Bank on April 1, 2020.

Indian Bank's total income rose to ₹11,669.11 crore during September quarter this year from ₹6,045.32 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

On asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA) rose to 9.89% of gross advances at the end of September 2020 from 7.20% a year ago.

However, net NPA declined to 2.96% of the advances at the end of second quarter of this fiscal from 3.54% a year ago.

The bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies rose to ₹2,284.11 crore during July-September quarter from ₹909.36 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Provisioning for bad loans alone doubled to ₹1,880.19 crore at the end of September 2020 from ₹720.90 crore a year ago.

Provision coverage ratio rose to 84.39% as on September 30, 2020.

The Chennai-based lender said the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the bank's results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain.

Indian Bank's capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area, it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

