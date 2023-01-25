Indian Bank Q3 net doubles on higher interest income1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:44 PM IST
- The Bank’s total income increased to ₹13,551 crore in the quarter from ₹11,482 crore in the year-ago period, and ₹12 538 crore in the Sept quarter
MUMBAI : State-owed Indian Bank on Wednesday reported a 102% increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,396 crore in Q3 FY23 and met the Bloomberg estimate of ₹1,409 crore, owing to stronger net interest income.
