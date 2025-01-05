Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Bank Q3 update: Total business up 8.3% at 12.6 lakh crore, total deposit surges 7.3%

Indian Bank Q3 update: Total business up 8.3% at ₹12.6 lakh crore, total deposit surges 7.3%

Livemint

Indian Bank Q3 update: Total business up 8.3% at 12.6 lakh crore, total deposit surges 7.3%

Indian Bank Q3 update: Total business up 8.3% at 12.6 lakh crore in Q3

Indian Bank, on January 5, reported 8.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business for the quarter ending on December 31, 2024. The Chennai-based public sector bank's total business stood at 12.61 lakh crore for the same quarter, as compared to 11.64 lakh crore same period a year ago, according to the exchange filing.

Total deposits for the December quarter experienced consistent growth of 7.3 percent year-on-year. As of December 31, 2024, total deposits were recorded at 7.02 lakh crore.

Whereas, gross advances grew 9.6 per cent YoY in the December quarter. Indian public sector bank's gross advance reported at 5.59 lakh crore for the period, as compared to 5.10 lakh crore last year as same period, as per filing.

Indian Bank Q2 results highlights

State-owned Indian Bank reported a 36 per cent rise in profit, reaching 2,707 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This is an increase from the 1,988 crore net profit reported during the same quarter last year.

The bank's total income for the quarter grew to 17,770 crore, up from 15,736 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. According to a regulatory filing, interest income amounted to 15,348 crore, compared to 13,743 crore last year.

Additionally, the bank's Net Interest Income (NII) rose to 6,194 crore, an 8 per cent increase from the 5,741 crore reported in the second quarter of the previous year.

