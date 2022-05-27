Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Beauty firm Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 49% YoY to 8.56 cr as expenses surge

Beauty firm Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 49% YoY to 8.56 cr as expenses surge

For the fourth-quarter ending March 31, however, total costs jumped to 9.79 billion rupees from 7.25 billion rupees a year earlier.
1 min read . 05:33 PM ISTLivemint

  • FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa's parent company, has reported steep declines in profits in all three quarters since it went public, owing to its efforts to double down on marketing the brand as it emerges from the pandemic.

Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa's consolidated net profit nearly halved in the fourth quarter of March 2022 (Q4FY22) period. The firm's net profit to shareholders stood at 8.56 crore in Q4FY22 down by 49.2% from 16.88 crore in the same quarter last year.

The PAT also declined from 27.93 crore in the preceding quarter.

On the other hand, consolidated revenue from operations stood at 973.32 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 31.4% from 740.52 crore in Q4 of last year. However, revenue declined compared to 1,098.36 crore in Q3FY22.

The earnings were impacted due to a steep surge in expenses amidst dull demand for its personal care and fashion products.

Consolidated total expenses in Q4FY22 increased over 35% to 978.64 crore against 724.50 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On BSE, Nykaa closed at 1351.80 apiece down by 12.65 or 0.93%. At the current stock price, the market cap stood at 64,103.04 crore.

