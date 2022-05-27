Beauty firm Nykaa's Q4 profit declines 49% YoY to 8.56 cr as expenses surge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Nykaa's parent company, has reported steep declines in profits in all three quarters since it went public, owing to its efforts to double down on marketing the brand as it emerges from the pandemic.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa's consolidated net profit nearly halved in the fourth quarter of March 2022 (Q4FY22) period. The firm's net profit to shareholders stood at ₹8.56 crore in Q4FY22 down by 49.2% from ₹16.88 crore in the same quarter last year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian beauty products retailer Nykaa's consolidated net profit nearly halved in the fourth quarter of March 2022 (Q4FY22) period. The firm's net profit to shareholders stood at ₹8.56 crore in Q4FY22 down by 49.2% from ₹16.88 crore in the same quarter last year.
The PAT also declined from ₹27.93 crore in the preceding quarter.
The PAT also declined from ₹27.93 crore in the preceding quarter.
On the other hand, consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹973.32 crore in Q4FY22 rising by 31.4% from ₹740.52 crore in Q4 of last year. However, revenue declined compared to ₹1,098.36 crore in Q3FY22.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The earnings were impacted due to a steep surge in expenses amidst dull demand for its personal care and fashion products.
Consolidated total expenses in Q4FY22 increased over 35% to ₹978.64 crore against ₹724.50 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.
On BSE, Nykaa closed at ₹1351.80 apiece down by ₹12.65 or 0.93%. At the current stock price, the market cap stood at ₹64,103.04 crore.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nykaa will be in focus on stock exchanges next week following its quarterly earnings.