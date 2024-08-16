Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 178.39% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live
Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live : Indian Bright Steel declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in losses, with an increase of 178.39% year-over-year (YoY). Despite this, the topline revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, staying flat at 0%, while the loss decreased by a substantial 85.76%.

A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable decline of 64.79% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased significantly by 78.57% YoY, indicating higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income showed a positive trend on a quarterly basis, with a 70.12% increase q-o-q. However, the yearly comparison paints a different picture, with operating income plummeting by 475.56% YoY. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faces in improving its operational efficiency on a yearly scale.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.06, which, despite being negative, actually marks a significant improvement of 90.32% YoY. This suggests that while the company is still operating at a loss, it has managed to reduce its per-share losses compared to the previous year.

Indian Bright Steel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.09-64.79%0.02+78.57%
Total Operating Expense0.361.21-70.12%0.06+475.56%
Operating Income-0.36-1.21+70.12%-0.06-475.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.17-1.21+85.76%-0.06-178.39%
Net Income-0.17-1.21+85.76%-0.06-178.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.54+88.8%-0.62+90.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-0.17Cr
₹0Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.80
    11:22 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.6 (0.41%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,934.25
    11:17 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    39.1 (1.35%)

    Dabur India

    611.20
    11:21 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    6.95 (1.15%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    11:22 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue