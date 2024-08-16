Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss increased by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live : Indian Bright Steel declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in losses, with an increase of 178.39% year-over-year (YoY). Despite this, the topline revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, staying flat at 0%, while the loss decreased by a substantial 85.76%.

A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable decline of 64.79% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased significantly by 78.57% YoY, indicating higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income showed a positive trend on a quarterly basis, with a 70.12% increase q-o-q. However, the yearly comparison paints a different picture, with operating income plummeting by 475.56% YoY. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faces in improving its operational efficiency on a yearly scale.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.06, which, despite being negative, actually marks a significant improvement of 90.32% YoY. This suggests that while the company is still operating at a loss, it has managed to reduce its per-share losses compared to the previous year.

Indian Bright Steel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.09-64.79%0.02+78.57%
Total Operating Expense0.361.21-70.12%0.06+475.56%
Operating Income-0.36-1.21+70.12%-0.06-475.56%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.17-1.21+85.76%-0.06-178.39%
Net Income-0.17-1.21+85.76%-0.06-178.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.06-0.54+88.8%-0.62+90.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

