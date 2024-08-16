Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live : Indian Bright Steel declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in losses, with an increase of 178.39% year-over-year (YoY). Despite this, the topline revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, staying flat at 0%, while the loss decreased by a substantial 85.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable decline of 64.79% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased significantly by 78.57% YoY, indicating higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.

Operating income showed a positive trend on a quarterly basis, with a 70.12% increase q-o-q. However, the yearly comparison paints a different picture, with operating income plummeting by 475.56% YoY. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faces in improving its operational efficiency on a yearly scale.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, which, despite being negative, actually marks a significant improvement of 90.32% YoY. This suggests that while the company is still operating at a loss, it has managed to reduce its per-share losses compared to the previous year.

Indian Bright Steel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.09 -64.79% 0.02 +78.57% Total Operating Expense 0.36 1.21 -70.12% 0.06 +475.56% Operating Income -0.36 -1.21 +70.12% -0.06 -475.56% Net Income Before Taxes -0.17 -1.21 +85.76% -0.06 -178.39% Net Income -0.17 -1.21 +85.76% -0.06 -178.39% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.06 -0.54 +88.8% -0.62 +90.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

