Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live: Loss Rise by 178.39% YoY

Indian Bright Steel Q1 Results Live : Indian Bright Steel declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant rise in losses, with an increase of 178.39% year-over-year (YoY). Despite this, the topline revenue remained unchanged, showing a 0% decrease YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also saw no change, staying flat at 0%, while the loss decreased by a substantial 85.76%.
A closer look at the expenses reveals that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable decline of 64.79% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q). However, on a yearly basis, these expenses increased significantly by 78.57% YoY, indicating higher operational costs compared to the same period last year.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income showed a positive trend on a quarterly basis, with a 70.12% increase q-o-q. However, the yearly comparison paints a different picture, with operating income plummeting by 475.56% YoY. This stark contrast highlights the challenges the company faces in improving its operational efficiency on a yearly scale.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.06, which, despite being negative, actually marks a significant improvement of 90.32% YoY. This suggests that while the company is still operating at a loss, it has managed to reduce its per-share losses compared to the previous year.
Indian Bright Steel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.09
|-64.79%
|0.02
|+78.57%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.36
|1.21
|-70.12%
|0.06
|+475.56%
|Operating Income
|-0.36
|-1.21
|+70.12%
|-0.06
|-475.56%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.17
|-1.21
|+85.76%
|-0.06
|-178.39%
|Net Income
|-0.17
|-1.21
|+85.76%
|-0.06
|-178.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.06
|-0.54
|+88.8%
|-0.62
|+90.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.17Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar