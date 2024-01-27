Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.9% YOY

Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.98% & the profit increased by 18.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.24% and the profit increased by 6.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.77% Y-o-Y.
Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 13.13% return in last 6 months and -19.23% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Energy Exchange has a market cap of ₹12066.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹173.35 & ₹116 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.
Indian Energy Exchange Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|115.3
|108.53
|+6.24%
|100.28
|+14.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9.33
|9.51
|-1.94%
|8.84
|+5.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.19
|5.07
|+2.34%
|4.92
|+5.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|21.7
|21.64
|+0.27%
|21.92
|-0.97%
|Operating Income
|93.6
|86.89
|+7.72%
|78.36
|+19.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|122.28
|114.34
|+6.95%
|100.8
|+21.31%
|Net Income
|91.81
|86.46
|+6.18%
|77.22
|+18.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.03
|0.97
|+6.19%
|0.86
|+19.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹91.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹115.3Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!