Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.9% YOY

Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.98% & the profit increased by 18.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.24% and the profit increased by 6.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.77% Y-o-Y.

Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 13.13% return in last 6 months and -19.23% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Energy Exchange has a market cap of ₹12066.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹173.35 & ₹116 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Indian Energy Exchange Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 115.3 108.53 +6.24% 100.28 +14.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9.33 9.51 -1.94% 8.84 +5.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.19 5.07 +2.34% 4.92 +5.3% Total Operating Expense 21.7 21.64 +0.27% 21.92 -0.97% Operating Income 93.6 86.89 +7.72% 78.36 +19.45% Net Income Before Taxes 122.28 114.34 +6.95% 100.8 +21.31% Net Income 91.81 86.46 +6.18% 77.22 +18.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.03 0.97 +6.19% 0.86 +19.77%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹91.81Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹115.3Cr

