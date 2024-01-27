Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.9% YOY

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.9% YOY

Livemint

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.98% YoY & profit increased by 18.9% YoY

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.98% & the profit increased by 18.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.24% and the profit increased by 6.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.94% q-o-q & increased by 5.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.72% q-o-q & increased by 19.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.03 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 19.77% Y-o-Y.

Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -1.09% return in the last 1 week, 13.13% return in last 6 months and -19.23% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Energy Exchange has a market cap of 12066.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 173.35 & 116 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Sell.

Indian Energy Exchange Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue115.3108.53+6.24%100.28+14.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total9.339.51-1.94%8.84+5.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.195.07+2.34%4.92+5.3%
Total Operating Expense21.721.64+0.27%21.92-0.97%
Operating Income93.686.89+7.72%78.36+19.45%
Net Income Before Taxes122.28114.34+6.95%100.8+21.31%
Net Income91.8186.46+6.18%77.22+18.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.030.97+6.19%0.86+19.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹91.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹115.3Cr

