Indian Energy Exchange Q3 net profit down at ₹77 crore1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:04 PM IST
Persistent high spot e-auction coal prices led to average clearing price in the day-ahead market at ₹4.56 in Q3 FY2023, while lower from ₹5.40 in the previous quarter, but still high to provide optimization potential for discoms and open access consumers
New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported an over 4% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its December quarter consolidated net profit to ₹77.21 crore.
