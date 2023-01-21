Indian Energy Exchange Q3 net profit down at 77 crore

Persistent high spot e-auction coal prices led to average clearing price in the day-ahead market at ₹4.56 in Q3 FY2023, while lower from ₹5.40 in the previous quarter, but still high to provide optimization potential for discoms and open access consumers
New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported an over 4% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its December quarter consolidated net profit to ₹77.21 crore.
“On a consolidated basis, revenue for the quarter increased by 3.1% Quarter on Quarter (QoQ), from ₹113.8 crore in Q2FY’23 to ₹117.4 crore in Q3FY’23. PAT grew by 8.4% QoQ from ₹71.2 crore to ₹77.2 crore with a margin of 66%," the company said in a statement.
During Q3 FY23, the exchange logged electricity volumes of 23 BU, a growth of 9% QoQ, but down 2% YoY.
Trade volumes were impacted largely due to supply-side constraints, led by high prices of e-auction coal.
REC (renewable energy certificates) volumes at 1.2 BU during the third quarter of FY2022-23 witnessed a de-growth of 68 per cent on a YoY basis as the year-ago period had exceptionally high REC volumes to fulfil the pent-up demand caused by stay on REC trading by APTEL for a period of 16 months, it stated.
Overall volumes at the exchange was 24.2 BU during Q3 FY23, a 5% rise sequentially across market segments. However, volumes declined 12% YoY, because of power supply side constraints, high prices discovered during Q3 FY 2023 and high REC traded volumes during the quarter under review.
In the quarter, price of e-auction coal continued to be high. While the quarterly average price premium declined from 293% in the second quarter of FY23 to 242% in the third, it was considerably higher compared to 35% for special forward e-auction price for the power sector in FY22. As a result, input cost for gencos continued to be high.
Persistent high spot e-auction coal prices led to average clearing price in the day-ahead market at ₹4.56 in Q3 FY2023, while lower from ₹5.40 in the previous quarter, but still high to provide optimization potential for discoms and open access consumers, it said.
Improving coal inventory and reduction in e-auction prices are expected to result in a decline in power prices on the exchange and provide further cost optimisation opportunities to discoms and open access consumers. This is expected to result in higher volumes on the exchange.
IGX traded a total gas volumes of 24.42 million MMBtu during Q3 FY23, which was a 568% YoY increase. The growth was, largely, the result of the participation from major domestic gas producers and an increase in the number of participants.