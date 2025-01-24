Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025:Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 14.53% year-on-year (YoY) while profit surged by 16.86% YoY, reaching ₹107.29 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹132.05 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.27%, and profit decreased slightly by 0.95%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 23.79% YoY.
Additionally, the operating income was down by 6% q-o-q but experienced a significant increase of 15.06% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.21, marking a growth of 17.48% YoY.
Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -2.08% return in the last week, -4.91% return over the last six months, and -7.88% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, Indian Energy Exchange boasts a market capitalization of ₹14,890.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹244.4 and a low of ₹130.2.
Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggest a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
Indian Energy Exchange Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|132.05
|139.4
|-5.27%
|115.3
|+14.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.55
|12.16
|-5.02%
|9.33
|+23.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.41
|5.33
|+1.5%
|5.19
|+4.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.35
|24.83
|-1.93%
|21.7
|+12.21%
|Operating Income
|107.7
|114.57
|-6%
|93.6
|+15.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|139.45
|145.16
|-3.93%
|122.28
|+14.04%
|Net Income
|107.29
|108.32
|-0.95%
|91.81
|+16.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.21
|1.22
|-0.82%
|1.03
|+17.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.