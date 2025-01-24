Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 16.86% YoY

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025 show a revenue increase of 14.53% YoY and a profit increase of 16.86% YoY, with profit at 107.29 crore and revenue at 132.05 crore.

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025:Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 14.53% year-on-year (YoY) while profit surged by 16.86% YoY, reaching 107.29 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 132.05 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.27%, and profit decreased slightly by 0.95%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 23.79% YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 6% q-o-q but experienced a significant increase of 15.06% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.21, marking a growth of 17.48% YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -2.08% return in the last week, -4.91% return over the last six months, and -7.88% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Indian Energy Exchange boasts a market capitalization of 14,890.31 crore with a 52-week high of 244.4 and a low of 130.2.

Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggest a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Indian Energy Exchange Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue132.05139.4-5.27%115.3+14.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.5512.16-5.02%9.33+23.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.415.33+1.5%5.19+4.24%
Total Operating Expense24.3524.83-1.93%21.7+12.21%
Operating Income107.7114.57-6%93.6+15.06%
Net Income Before Taxes139.45145.16-3.93%122.28+14.04%
Net Income107.29108.32-0.95%91.81+16.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.211.22-0.82%1.03+17.48%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:51 AM IST
