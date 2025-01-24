Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 16.86% YoY

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results 2025:Indian Energy Exchange declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 14.53% year-on-year (YoY) while profit surged by 16.86% YoY, reaching ₹107.29 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹132.05 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a decline of 5.27%, and profit decreased slightly by 0.95%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 5.02% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but increased by 23.79% YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income was down by 6% q-o-q but experienced a significant increase of 15.06% YoY. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.21, marking a growth of 17.48% YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange has delivered -2.08% return in the last week, -4.91% return over the last six months, and -7.88% Year-To-Date (YTD) return.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, Indian Energy Exchange boasts a market capitalization of ₹14,890.31 crore with a 52-week high of ₹244.4 and a low of ₹130.2.

Out of 10 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 1 has given a Sell rating, 1 has a Hold rating, 2 analysts suggest a Buy rating, and 4 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 24 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

Indian Energy Exchange Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 132.05 139.4 -5.27% 115.3 +14.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.55 12.16 -5.02% 9.33 +23.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.41 5.33 +1.5% 5.19 +4.24% Total Operating Expense 24.35 24.83 -1.93% 21.7 +12.21% Operating Income 107.7 114.57 -6% 93.6 +15.06% Net Income Before Taxes 139.45 145.16 -3.93% 122.28 +14.04% Net Income 107.29 108.32 -0.95% 91.81 +16.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 1.22 -0.82% 1.03 +17.48%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.