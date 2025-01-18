Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.85% YOY, profit at ₹582.32 crore and revenue at ₹2533.05 crore

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025:Indian Hotels Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year, while profit rose by 28.85% YoY, reaching ₹582.32 crore and revenue at ₹2533.05 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue demonstrated significant growth of 38.71%, and profit increased by 5%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.9% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.65% year-over-year.

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results

Advertisement

The operating income for the quarter surged by 119.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 33.92% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.09 for Q3, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 28.62%.

Despite some fluctuations, the Indian Hotels Company has delivered -1.39% return in the last week, 39.35% return over the past six months, and -7.53% year-to-date return.

As of now, the Indian Hotels Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹115504.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹894.9 and a low of ₹450.6.

Advertisement

Among 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 7 have given a Hold rating, 8 have recommended a Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Indian Hotels Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2533.05 1826.12 +38.71% 1963.84 +28.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 579.45 522.52 +10.9% 468.64 +23.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 133.94 124.93 +7.21% 114.31 +17.17% Total Operating Expense 1705.31 1449.78 +17.63% 1345.77 +26.72% Operating Income 827.74 376.34 +119.94% 618.07 +33.92% Net Income Before Taxes 834.03 695.57 +19.91% 604.71 +37.92% Net Income 582.32 554.58 +5% 451.95 +28.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 3.89 +5.14% 3.18 +28.62%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.