Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.85% YOY, profit at ₹582.32 crore and revenue at ₹2533.05 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025:Indian Hotels Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year, while profit rose by 28.85% YoY, reaching 582.32 crore and revenue at 2533.05 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue demonstrated significant growth of 38.71%, and profit increased by 5%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.9% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.65% year-over-year.

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter surged by 119.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 33.92% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 4.09 for Q3, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 28.62%.

Despite some fluctuations, the Indian Hotels Company has delivered -1.39% return in the last week, 39.35% return over the past six months, and -7.53% year-to-date return.

As of now, the Indian Hotels Company boasts a market capitalization of 115504.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 894.9 and a low of 450.6.

Among 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 7 have given a Hold rating, 8 have recommended a Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.

Indian Hotels Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2533.051826.12+38.71%1963.84+28.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total579.45522.52+10.9%468.64+23.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization133.94124.93+7.21%114.31+17.17%
Total Operating Expense1705.311449.78+17.63%1345.77+26.72%
Operating Income827.74376.34+119.94%618.07+33.92%
Net Income Before Taxes834.03695.57+19.91%604.71+37.92%
Net Income582.32554.58+5%451.95+28.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.093.89+5.14%3.18+28.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹582.32Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2533.05Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:06 AM IST
