Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 28.85% YOY, profit at ₹582.32 crore and revenue at ₹2533.05 crore

Indian Hotels Company Q3 Results 2025:Indian Hotels Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025, showcasing impressive growth metrics. The topline increased by 28.98% year-over-year, while profit rose by 28.85% YoY, reaching ₹582.32 crore and revenue at ₹2533.05 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue demonstrated significant growth of 38.71%, and profit increased by 5%. However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.9% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 23.65% year-over-year.
The operating income for the quarter surged by 119.94% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 33.92% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹4.09 for Q3, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 28.62%.
Despite some fluctuations, the Indian Hotels Company has delivered -1.39% return in the last week, 39.35% return over the past six months, and -7.53% year-to-date return.
As of now, the Indian Hotels Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹115504.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹894.9 and a low of ₹450.6.
Among 21 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Sell rating, 7 have given a Hold rating, 8 have recommended a Buy, and 4 have assigned a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2025, was to Buy.
Indian Hotels Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2533.05
|1826.12
|+38.71%
|1963.84
|+28.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|579.45
|522.52
|+10.9%
|468.64
|+23.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|133.94
|124.93
|+7.21%
|114.31
|+17.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|1705.31
|1449.78
|+17.63%
|1345.77
|+26.72%
|Operating Income
|827.74
|376.34
|+119.94%
|618.07
|+33.92%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|834.03
|695.57
|+19.91%
|604.71
|+37.92%
|Net Income
|582.32
|554.58
|+5%
|451.95
|+28.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.09
|3.89
|+5.14%
|3.18
|+28.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹582.32Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹2533.05Cr