Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live

Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : Indian Hotels Company declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.22% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 7.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.93 for Q4 which increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.

Indian Hotels Company has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 56.08% return in last 6 months and 38.7% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Hotels Company has a market cap of 86544.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of 622.5 & 336.6 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Indian Hotels Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1905.341963.84-2.98%1625.43+17.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total467.36468.64-0.27%421.81+10.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization119.73114.31+4.74%107.6+11.27%
Total Operating Expense1365.271345.77+1.45%1197.49+14.01%
Operating Income540.07618.07-12.62%427.94+26.2%
Net Income Before Taxes534.69604.71-11.58%400+33.67%
Net Income417.76451.95-7.56%328.27+27.26%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.933.18-7.86%2.31+26.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹417.76Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1905.34Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

