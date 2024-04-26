Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : Indian Hotels Company declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.22% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 7.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.93 for Q4 which increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.

Indian Hotels Company has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 56.08% return in last 6 months and 38.7% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Hotels Company has a market cap of ₹86544.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.5 & ₹336.6 respectively.

As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

Indian Hotels Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1905.34 1963.84 -2.98% 1625.43 +17.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 467.36 468.64 -0.27% 421.81 +10.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 119.73 114.31 +4.74% 107.6 +11.27% Total Operating Expense 1365.27 1345.77 +1.45% 1197.49 +14.01% Operating Income 540.07 618.07 -12.62% 427.94 +26.2% Net Income Before Taxes 534.69 604.71 -11.58% 400 +33.67% Net Income 417.76 451.95 -7.56% 328.27 +27.26% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.93 3.18 -7.86% 2.31 +26.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹417.76Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1905.34Cr

