Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 27.26% YOY

Indian Hotels Company Q4 Results Live : Indian Hotels Company declared their Q4 results on 24 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 17.22% & the profit increased by 27.26% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 2.98% and the profit decreased by 7.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 10.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.62% q-o-q & increased by 26.2% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.93 for Q4 which increased by 26.98% Y-o-Y.
Indian Hotels Company has delivered 4.17% return in the last 1 week, 56.08% return in last 6 months and 38.7% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Hotels Company has a market cap of ₹86544.68 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹622.5 & ₹336.6 respectively.
As of 26 Apr, 2024 out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &7 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
Indian Hotels Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1905.34
|1963.84
|-2.98%
|1625.43
|+17.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|467.36
|468.64
|-0.27%
|421.81
|+10.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|119.73
|114.31
|+4.74%
|107.6
|+11.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|1365.27
|1345.77
|+1.45%
|1197.49
|+14.01%
|Operating Income
|540.07
|618.07
|-12.62%
|427.94
|+26.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|534.69
|604.71
|-11.58%
|400
|+33.67%
|Net Income
|417.76
|451.95
|-7.56%
|328.27
|+27.26%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.93
|3.18
|-7.86%
|2.31
|+26.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹417.76Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1905.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!