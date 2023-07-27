The Indian Hotels Company Limited on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was up 30.8 percent at ₹222.4 crore from ₹170.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Apart from this, the revenue too surged 15.8 percent at ₹1,466.4 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹1,266.1 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing.

The EBITDA of Indian Hotels Company Limited – collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces – was also up 8.5 percent at ₹410.2 crore against ₹377.9 crore YoY. During the period, the EBITDA margin was reported 28 percent against 29.9 percent YoY.

The company said the revenue for Q1FY2023 was reported as ₹1515.7 crore, which was ₹1654.5 crore in the previous quarter. However, in in Q1FY2022, the revenue was reported as ₹1293.2 crore.

In other news, the Indian Hotels said that one of its subsidiaries to purchase 100 cent equity of Pamodzi Hotels PLC -- presently a listed company in Zambia -- from Tata International Singapore PTE Ltd for ₹122.8 crore.

Currently, 90 percent equity of Pamodzi Hotels PLC is owned by Tata International Singapore PTE Ltd. According to the details, the purchase consideration to be paid to Tata International in 3 tranches -- 15% upon execution of Sale purchase agreement, 40% after 12 months and balance 45% after 24 months.

"Pamodzi Hotels PLC has long term lease hold rights for Taj Pamodzi, Zambia - a luxury hotel in Lusaka city, Zambia. The Company presently operates this hotel under a Hotel Operating Agreement entered between the Company and Pamodzi Hotels Pie," the Indian Hotels Company Limited said in another stock regulatory filing.

The term sheet will have validity of 18 months, and upon Tata International achieving delisting during this period, both IHCL and Tata International will engage to finalise the share purchase agreement for transaction closure within 90 days from the date of delisting.

Indian Hotels Company Limited share traded 1.35% lower on Thursday at ₹385 apiece on the BSE.