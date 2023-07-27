Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Net profit up 31% at ₹222.4 crore, revenue jumps 16% YoY1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Apart from this, the revenue too surged 15.8 percent at ₹1,466.4 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹1,266.1 crore in Q1FY23
The Indian Hotels Company Limited on Thursday released the results for first quarter of FY 2024 and said its net profit was up 30.8 percent at ₹222.4 crore from ₹170.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
