Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) narrowed its September quarter consolidated loss to ₹130 crore when compared with ₹252 crore in year-ago period and ₹301 crore in the previous June quarter.

Its revenue from operations rose by more than 180% to ₹728 crore as against ₹256 crore in the last year period.

In a partial modification to its earlier decision on raising funds not exceeding ₹3,000 crore via rights issue, the Board today approved a rights issue for an amount not exceeding ₹2,000 crore.

Post conclusion of the rights issue, the board has also approved raising ₹2,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) , subject to approval of the shareholders.

In the beginning of the current quarter, the lockdowns were lifted due to lower active Covid-19 cases and increased vaccinations and the Group witnessed positive recovery of demand, especially in leisure destinations and business is gradually expected to improve, the company said in a filing.

The management said it has secured additional financing for the next 12 months to prevent disruption of the operating cash flows and to enable the Group to meet its debts and obligations as they fall due.

Ahead of the results, the IHCL stock closed 1.80% down to settle at ₹215.45 on NSE.

