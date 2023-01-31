Indian Hotels Q3 net profit rises over 4-fold to 403 cr, revenue up by 51%2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 51.6 per cent to ₹1,685.8 crore as against ₹1,111.22 crore
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Tuesday reported an over four-fold rise in consolidated net profit at ₹403.56 crore December 2022 quarter. This is against a consolidated net profit of ₹95.96 crore in the year-ago period
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×