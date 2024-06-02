Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 76.22% YOY

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : Indian Infotech & Software declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.33% & the loss increased by 76.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.43% and the loss increased by 354.35%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 256.25% q-o-q & decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 355.12% q-o-q & decreased by 144.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 53.73% Y-o-Y.

Indian Infotech & Software has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -16.85% return in last 6 months and -20.18% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Infotech & Software has a market cap of ₹183.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2.97 & ₹1.14 respectively.

Indian Infotech & Software Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.69 5.41 -13.43% 40.16 -88.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.02 +256.25% 0.2 -63.32% Total Operating Expense 16.83 0.66 +2461.71% 45.13 -62.71% Operating Income -12.14 4.76 -355.12% -4.96 -144.5% Net Income Before Taxes -12.07 4.76 -353.72% -4.96 -143.15% Net Income -9.06 3.56 -354.35% -5.14 -76.22% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.07 0.03 -322.4% -0.05 -53.73%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-9.06Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.69Cr

