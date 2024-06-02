Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 76.22% YOY

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 76.22% YOY

Livemint

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 88.33% YoY & loss increased by 76.22% YoY

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : Indian Infotech & Software declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.33% & the loss increased by 76.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.43% and the loss increased by 354.35%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 256.25% q-o-q & decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 355.12% q-o-q & decreased by 144.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 53.73% Y-o-Y.

Indian Infotech & Software has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -16.85% return in last 6 months and -20.18% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Infotech & Software has a market cap of 183.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2.97 & 1.14 respectively.

Indian Infotech & Software Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.695.41-13.43%40.16-88.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.070.02+256.25%0.2-63.32%
Total Operating Expense16.830.66+2461.71%45.13-62.71%
Operating Income-12.144.76-355.12%-4.96-144.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-12.074.76-353.72%-4.96-143.15%
Net Income-9.063.56-354.35%-5.14-76.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.070.03-322.4%-0.05-53.73%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-9.06Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.69Cr

