Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 76.22% YOY

Indian Infotech & Software Q4 Results Live : Indian Infotech & Software declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 88.33% & the loss increased by 76.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.43% and the loss increased by 354.35%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 256.25% q-o-q & decreased by 63.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 355.12% q-o-q & decreased by 144.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.07 for Q4 which decreased by 53.73% Y-o-Y.
Indian Infotech & Software has delivered -2.68% return in the last 1 week, -16.85% return in last 6 months and -20.18% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Infotech & Software has a market cap of ₹183.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2.97 & ₹1.14 respectively.
Indian Infotech & Software Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.69
|5.41
|-13.43%
|40.16
|-88.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.07
|0.02
|+256.25%
|0.2
|-63.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|16.83
|0.66
|+2461.71%
|45.13
|-62.71%
|Operating Income
|-12.14
|4.76
|-355.12%
|-4.96
|-144.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-12.07
|4.76
|-353.72%
|-4.96
|-143.15%
|Net Income
|-9.06
|3.56
|-354.35%
|-5.14
|-76.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.07
|0.03
|-322.4%
|-0.05
|-53.73%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-9.06Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.69Cr
