Indian infra firm NCCs profit slides on weak project execution

(Reuters) -Indian construction company NCC reported a 5% second-quarter profit drop on Thursday, hurt by slower project execution amid monsoon rains.

Consolidated net profit fell to 1.55 billion rupees ($17.63 million) in the quarter ended September 30, from 1.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue slid to 45.43 billion rupees, from 51.96 billion rupees a year ago.

KEY CONTEXT

The July to September quarter is a seasonally weak period for construction firms such as NCC, as it overlaps with India's annual monsoon season when progress on most construction projects typically slows.

However, analysts expect project execution to pick up in the second half of the current fiscal year, especially in the fourth quarter, which is more conducive for construction activity.

Hyderabad-based NCC's medium-term order inflow prospects remain strong due to a state-level development push for more infrastructure projects, including the development of Amaravati city, the capital of Andhra Pradesh state, analysts at Antique Stock Broking said.

Bigger peer and infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro reported a quarterly profit rise last month, as strong execution of overseas projects outweighed domestic weakness.

PEER COMPARISON

-- $1 = 87.8950 Indian rupees