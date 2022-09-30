IT major Infosys may announce share buyback along with Q2 results2 min read . Updated: 30 Sep 2022, 11:09 AM IST
- IT major Infosys' Q2 results is expected to be announced on Thursday, October 13, 2022
Indian IT major Infosys could announce a share buyback along with its earnings for the second quarter ended September 2022 for the current fiscal (Q2 FY23), believe analysts at global brokerage Jefferies. Infosys' Q2 results is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, October 13, 2022.