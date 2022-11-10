Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical pays 10 cr dividend to Centre, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: State-owned Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation has paid a dividend of ₹10.13 crore to its stakeholders-- Ministry of Ayush and the Uttarakhand government, the company said.
A dividend of ₹9.93 crore was handed over to Ayush minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
The company manufactures 656 classical ayurvedic, 332 unani and 71 proprietary ayurvedic medicines for various diseases. It supplies ayurveda and unani medicines to all states under National Ayush Mission (NAM) and 6,000 centres of Jan Aushadhi Kendras.
“IMPCL Ltd. has registered an impressive increase in its profits in comparison to the last Financial Year 2020-21, which is commendable achievement. Under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayush sector is witnessing all round growth not only in India but globally," Sonowal said.
IMPCL has been conferred ’mini ratna’ category II status by the government and it also got ISO 9001:2015 Certification.
“In the operational front the company has achieved an enhancement of 47% in capacity utilization over its previous year. An all-around enhancement in performance in terms of turnover, profit and capacity utilization over previous years has brought focus on the future prospects of the company," said Mukesh Kumar, managing director, IMPCL.
