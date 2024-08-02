Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.62% YoY & profit increased by 2.42% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.62% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.46% and the profit increased by 31.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.65% q-o-q & increased by 0.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.95 for Q1 which increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 12.86% return in the last 6 months and 46.74% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of 3982.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 880 & 322.11 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue662.28700.56-5.46%701.73-5.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.4364.64-17.34%51.82+3.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5512.61+7.45%25.02-45.84%
Total Operating Expense515.35609.1-15.39%556.18-7.34%
Operating Income146.9391.46+60.65%145.55+0.95%
Net Income Before Taxes156.6697.94+59.96%149.44+4.83%
Net Income113.0686.27+31.05%110.39+2.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.9515.99+31.02%20.46+2.39%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹113.06Cr
₹662.28Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:14 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.65
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.4 (-2.7%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-1.56%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.05
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.5%)

    Tata Motors

    1,102.80
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -41.8 (-3.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue