Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.62% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.46% and the profit increased by 31.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.65% q-o-q & increased by 0.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹20.95 for Q1 which increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 12.86% return in the last 6 months and 46.74% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3982.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹880 & ₹322.11 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 662.28 700.56 -5.46% 701.73 -5.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 53.43 64.64 -17.34% 51.82 +3.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.55 12.61 +7.45% 25.02 -45.84% Total Operating Expense 515.35 609.1 -15.39% 556.18 -7.34% Operating Income 146.93 91.46 +60.65% 145.55 +0.95% Net Income Before Taxes 156.66 97.94 +59.96% 149.44 +4.83% Net Income 113.06 86.27 +31.05% 110.39 +2.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.95 15.99 +31.02% 20.46 +2.39%