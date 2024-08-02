Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.62% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.46% and the profit increased by 31.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 60.65% q-o-q & increased by 0.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.95 for Q1 which increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 12.86% return in the last 6 months and 46.74% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3982.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹880 & ₹322.11 respectively.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|662.28
|700.56
|-5.46%
|701.73
|-5.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|53.43
|64.64
|-17.34%
|51.82
|+3.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.55
|12.61
|+7.45%
|25.02
|-45.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|515.35
|609.1
|-15.39%
|556.18
|-7.34%
|Operating Income
|146.93
|91.46
|+60.65%
|145.55
|+0.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|156.66
|97.94
|+59.96%
|149.44
|+4.83%
|Net Income
|113.06
|86.27
|+31.05%
|110.39
|+2.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.95
|15.99
|+31.02%
|20.46
|+2.39%
