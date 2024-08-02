Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

Livemint

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.62% YoY & profit increased by 2.42% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q1 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 5.62% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.46% and the profit increased by 31.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.34% q-o-q & increased by 3.11% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 60.65% q-o-q & increased by 0.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.95 for Q1 which increased by 2.39% Y-o-Y.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 12.86% return in the last 6 months and 46.74% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of 3982.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 880 & 322.11 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue662.28700.56-5.46%701.73-5.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total53.4364.64-17.34%51.82+3.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.5512.61+7.45%25.02-45.84%
Total Operating Expense515.35609.1-15.39%556.18-7.34%
Operating Income146.9391.46+60.65%145.55+0.95%
Net Income Before Taxes156.6697.94+59.96%149.44+4.83%
Net Income113.0686.27+31.05%110.39+2.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.9515.99+31.02%20.46+2.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹113.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹662.28Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.