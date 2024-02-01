Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 899.91% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 899.91% YoY

Livemint

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 9.89% YoY & Profit Increased by 899.91% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit increased by 899.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.06% and the profit increased by 21.89%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% q-o-q and increased by 28.94% YoY.

The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q and increased by 497.01% YoY.

The EPS is 20.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 535.81% YoY.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered a 17.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of 3165.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 621 & 268.55 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue685.27692.61-1.06%623.62+9.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.2550.59+9.21%42.85+28.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.7225.68-42.68%27.6-46.67%
Total Operating Expense541.69563.93-3.94%599.57-9.65%
Operating Income143.58128.68+11.58%24.05+497.01%
Net Income Before Taxes145.58123.15+18.21%16.73+770.17%
Net Income108.6989.17+21.89%10.87+899.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.1516.53+21.9%3.17+535.81%

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹108.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹685.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.