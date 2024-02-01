Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 899.91% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit increased by 899.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.06% and the profit increased by 21.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% q-o-q and increased by 28.94% YoY.

The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q and increased by 497.01% YoY.

The EPS is ₹20.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 535.81% YoY.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered a 17.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3165.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹621 & ₹268.55 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 685.27 692.61 -1.06% 623.62 +9.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.25 50.59 +9.21% 42.85 +28.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.72 25.68 -42.68% 27.6 -46.67% Total Operating Expense 541.69 563.93 -3.94% 599.57 -9.65% Operating Income 143.58 128.68 +11.58% 24.05 +497.01% Net Income Before Taxes 145.58 123.15 +18.21% 16.73 +770.17% Net Income 108.69 89.17 +21.89% 10.87 +899.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.15 16.53 +21.9% 3.17 +535.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹108.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹685.27Cr

