Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 899.91% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 9.89% & the profit increased by 899.91% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.06% and the profit increased by 21.89%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 9.21% q-o-q and increased by 28.94% YoY.
The operating income was up by 11.58% q-o-q and increased by 497.01% YoY.
The EPS is ₹20.15 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 535.81% YoY.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered a 17.57% return in the last 1 week, 59.57% return in the last 6 months, and 17.5% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3165.76 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹621 & ₹268.55 respectively.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|685.27
|692.61
|-1.06%
|623.62
|+9.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.25
|50.59
|+9.21%
|42.85
|+28.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.72
|25.68
|-42.68%
|27.6
|-46.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|541.69
|563.93
|-3.94%
|599.57
|-9.65%
|Operating Income
|143.58
|128.68
|+11.58%
|24.05
|+497.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|145.58
|123.15
|+18.21%
|16.73
|+770.17%
|Net Income
|108.69
|89.17
|+21.89%
|10.87
|+899.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.15
|16.53
|+21.9%
|3.17
|+535.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹108.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹685.27Cr
