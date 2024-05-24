Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.75% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.75% YOY

Livemint

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10% YoY & profit increased by 34.75% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10% & the profit increased by 34.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit decreased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17% q-o-q & increased by 7.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.3% q-o-q & decreased by 9.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 15.99 for Q4 which increased by 26.9% Y-o-Y.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 49.11% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of 3830.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 768 & 268.91 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue700.56685.27+2.23%636.9+10%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.6455.25+17%59.87+7.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.6114.72-14.33%29.03-56.56%
Total Operating Expense609.1541.69+12.44%535.67+13.71%
Operating Income91.46143.58-36.3%101.23-9.65%
Net Income Before Taxes97.94145.58-32.72%99.42-1.49%
Net Income86.27108.69-20.63%64.02+34.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.9920.15-20.65%12.6+26.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹86.27Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹700.56Cr

