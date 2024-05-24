Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.75% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10% YoY & profit increased by 34.75% YoY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10% & the profit increased by 34.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit decreased by 20.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17% q-o-q & increased by 7.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 36.3% q-o-q & decreased by 9.65% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹15.99 for Q4 which increased by 26.9% Y-o-Y.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 49.11% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.

Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3830.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹768 & ₹268.91 respectively.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 700.56 685.27 +2.23% 636.9 +10% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.64 55.25 +17% 59.87 +7.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.61 14.72 -14.33% 29.03 -56.56% Total Operating Expense 609.1 541.69 +12.44% 535.67 +13.71% Operating Income 91.46 143.58 -36.3% 101.23 -9.65% Net Income Before Taxes 97.94 145.58 -32.72% 99.42 -1.49% Net Income 86.27 108.69 -20.63% 64.02 +34.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.99 20.15 -20.65% 12.6 +26.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹86.27Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹700.56Cr

