Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 34.75% YOY

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Q4 Results Live : Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10% & the profit increased by 34.75% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.23% and the profit decreased by 20.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 17% q-o-q & increased by 7.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 36.3% q-o-q & decreased by 9.65% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹15.99 for Q4 which increased by 26.9% Y-o-Y.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has delivered 0.9% return in the last 1 week, 49.11% return in the last 6 months and 45.14% YTD return.
Currently, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys has a market cap of ₹3830.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹768 & ₹268.91 respectively.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|700.56
|685.27
|+2.23%
|636.9
|+10%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.64
|55.25
|+17%
|59.87
|+7.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.61
|14.72
|-14.33%
|29.03
|-56.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|609.1
|541.69
|+12.44%
|535.67
|+13.71%
|Operating Income
|91.46
|143.58
|-36.3%
|101.23
|-9.65%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|97.94
|145.58
|-32.72%
|99.42
|-1.49%
|Net Income
|86.27
|108.69
|-20.63%
|64.02
|+34.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.99
|20.15
|-20.65%
|12.6
|+26.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹86.27Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹700.56Cr
