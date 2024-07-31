Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.46% YoY & profit decreased by 75.56% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live
Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 75.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.69% and the profit decreased by 31.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.15% q-o-q & decreased by 71.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.69 for Q1 which decreased by 74.31% Y-o-Y.

Indian Oil Corporation has delivered 10.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.87% return in last 6 months and 40.89% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of 258348.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 196.8 & 85.5 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219864.34223649.85-1.69%225410.49-2.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2816.982973.57-5.27%2990.44-5.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization4102.824093.75+0.22%3476.5+18.02%
Total Operating Expense214047.3215773.16-0.8%205170.66+4.33%
Operating Income5817.047876.69-26.15%20239.83-71.26%
Net Income Before Taxes4841.047419.64-34.75%19450.11-75.11%
Net Income3528.495148.87-31.47%14436.96-75.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.693.78-28.67%10.48-74.31%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3528.49Cr
₹219864.34Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:46 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    181.95
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -1.05 (-0.57%)

    GAIL India

    243.20
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.55 (4.09%)

    Tata Steel

    164.50
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.45 (0.27%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.15
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.65 (-0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue