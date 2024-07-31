Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 75.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.69% and the profit decreased by 31.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.15% q-o-q & decreased by 71.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.69 for Q1 which decreased by 74.31% Y-o-Y.

Indian Oil Corporation has delivered 10.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.87% return in last 6 months and 40.89% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of ₹258348.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹196.8 & ₹85.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219864.34 223649.85 -1.69% 225410.49 -2.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2816.98 2973.57 -5.27% 2990.44 -5.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 4102.82 4093.75 +0.22% 3476.5 +18.02% Total Operating Expense 214047.3 215773.16 -0.8% 205170.66 +4.33% Operating Income 5817.04 7876.69 -26.15% 20239.83 -71.26% Net Income Before Taxes 4841.04 7419.64 -34.75% 19450.11 -75.11% Net Income 3528.49 5148.87 -31.47% 14436.96 -75.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.69 3.78 -28.67% 10.48 -74.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3528.49Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹219864.34Cr

