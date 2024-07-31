Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 75.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.69% and the profit decreased by 31.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 26.15% q-o-q & decreased by 71.26% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.69 for Q1 which decreased by 74.31% Y-o-Y.
Indian Oil Corporation has delivered 10.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.87% return in last 6 months and 40.89% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of ₹258348.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹196.8 & ₹85.5 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
Indian Oil Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219864.34
|223649.85
|-1.69%
|225410.49
|-2.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2816.98
|2973.57
|-5.27%
|2990.44
|-5.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4102.82
|4093.75
|+0.22%
|3476.5
|+18.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|214047.3
|215773.16
|-0.8%
|205170.66
|+4.33%
|Operating Income
|5817.04
|7876.69
|-26.15%
|20239.83
|-71.26%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4841.04
|7419.64
|-34.75%
|19450.11
|-75.11%
|Net Income
|3528.49
|5148.87
|-31.47%
|14436.96
|-75.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.69
|3.78
|-28.67%
|10.48
|-74.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3528.49Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹219864.34Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar