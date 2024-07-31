Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 75.56% YOY

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.46% YoY & profit decreased by 75.56% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live

Indian Oil Corporation Q1 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.46% & the profit decreased by 75.56% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.69% and the profit decreased by 31.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.27% q-o-q & decreased by 5.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.15% q-o-q & decreased by 71.26% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.69 for Q1 which decreased by 74.31% Y-o-Y.

Indian Oil Corporation has delivered 10.33% return in the last 1 week, 23.87% return in last 6 months and 40.89% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of 258348.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 196.8 & 85.5 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 5 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219864.34223649.85-1.69%225410.49-2.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2816.982973.57-5.27%2990.44-5.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization4102.824093.75+0.22%3476.5+18.02%
Total Operating Expense214047.3215773.16-0.8%205170.66+4.33%
Operating Income5817.047876.69-26.15%20239.83-71.26%
Net Income Before Taxes4841.047419.64-34.75%19450.11-75.11%
Net Income3528.495148.87-31.47%14436.96-75.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.693.78-28.67%10.48-74.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3528.49Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹219864.34Cr

