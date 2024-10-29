Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Loss at ₹169.58Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.25% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 3.25% YoY & loss at 169.58Cr.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live
Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, reporting a significant loss of 169.58 crore. This marks a drastic decline from a profit of 13,114.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company experienced a topline decrease of 3.25% year-on-year, and a worrying 9.66% decline compared to the previous quarter. These figures have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 6.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.88% year-on-year, suggesting efforts to cut costs amid declining revenues.

However, the operating income took a significant hit, plummeting by 90.39% on a quarterly basis and down 97.16% year-on-year. This sharp decline indicates severe operational challenges faced by the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -0.73, representing a staggering decrease of 107.7% year-on-year, further illustrating the financial struggles of the company.

Over the last week, Indian Oil Corporation has delivered a return of -8.18%, and the stock has seen a decline of -16.82% over the past six months. Conversely, it has recorded a YTD return of 13.22%, showcasing some resilience despite recent challenges.

As of October 29, 2024, IOC has a market capitalization of 207,610.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 86.75. Investor sentiment appears mixed, as indicated by the ratings from analysts.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 5 suggest a 'Hold', while 8 analysts recommend a 'Buy' and 4 suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The overall consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Hold'.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue198615.8219864.34-9.66%205283.03-3.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2622.212816.98-6.91%2942.22-10.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization4065.124102.82-0.92%3609.62+12.62%
Total Operating Expense198056.54214047.3-7.47%185564.26+6.73%
Operating Income559.265817.04-90.39%19718.77-97.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-588.714841.04-112.16%18412.76-103.2%
Net Income-169.583528.49-104.81%13114.3-101.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.732.69-127.11%9.48-107.7%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-169.58Cr
₹198615.8Cr
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIndian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Loss at ₹169.58Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.25% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.95
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -6.15 (-4.18%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.45
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    10.75 (5.82%)

    Tata Motors share price

    834.55
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.15 (-5.02%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.05
    10:58 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.61%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    255.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    8.85 (3.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    319.40
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -26.3 (-7.61%)

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    349.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -23 (-6.17%)

    Tata Motors share price

    830.60
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -48.1 (-5.47%)

    Ksb share price

    787.00
    10:43 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -44.9 (-5.4%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,306.85
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    753.95 (8.82%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    469.25
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.6 (8.71%)

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    312.30
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    24.8 (8.63%)

    Federal Bank share price

    195.75
    10:45 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    11.05 (5.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.