Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Loss at ₹169.58Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.25% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹169.58 crore. This marks a drastic decline from a profit of ₹13,114.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company experienced a topline decrease of 3.25% year-on-year, and a worrying 9.66% decline compared to the previous quarter. These figures have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.
In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 6.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.88% year-on-year, suggesting efforts to cut costs amid declining revenues.
However, the operating income took a significant hit, plummeting by 90.39% on a quarterly basis and down 97.16% year-on-year. This sharp decline indicates severe operational challenges faced by the company.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.73, representing a staggering decrease of 107.7% year-on-year, further illustrating the financial struggles of the company.
Over the last week, Indian Oil Corporation has delivered a return of -8.18%, and the stock has seen a decline of -16.82% over the past six months. Conversely, it has recorded a YTD return of 13.22%, showcasing some resilience despite recent challenges.
As of October 29, 2024, IOC has a market capitalization of ₹207,610.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹86.75. Investor sentiment appears mixed, as indicated by the ratings from analysts.
Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 5 suggest a 'Hold', while 8 analysts recommend a 'Buy' and 4 suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The overall consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Hold'.
Indian Oil Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|198615.8
|219864.34
|-9.66%
|205283.03
|-3.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2622.21
|2816.98
|-6.91%
|2942.22
|-10.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4065.12
|4102.82
|-0.92%
|3609.62
|+12.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|198056.54
|214047.3
|-7.47%
|185564.26
|+6.73%
|Operating Income
|559.26
|5817.04
|-90.39%
|19718.77
|-97.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-588.71
|4841.04
|-112.16%
|18412.76
|-103.2%
|Net Income
|-169.58
|3528.49
|-104.81%
|13114.3
|-101.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.73
|2.69
|-127.11%
|9.48
|-107.7%
