Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Loss at ₹169.58Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.25% YoY

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Revenue decreased by 3.25% YoY & loss at 169.58Cr.

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, reporting a significant loss of 169.58 crore. This marks a drastic decline from a profit of 13,114.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company experienced a topline decrease of 3.25% year-on-year, and a worrying 9.66% decline compared to the previous quarter. These figures have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 6.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.88% year-on-year, suggesting efforts to cut costs amid declining revenues.

However, the operating income took a significant hit, plummeting by 90.39% on a quarterly basis and down 97.16% year-on-year. This sharp decline indicates severe operational challenges faced by the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at -0.73, representing a staggering decrease of 107.7% year-on-year, further illustrating the financial struggles of the company.

Over the last week, Indian Oil Corporation has delivered a return of -8.18%, and the stock has seen a decline of -16.82% over the past six months. Conversely, it has recorded a YTD return of 13.22%, showcasing some resilience despite recent challenges.

As of October 29, 2024, IOC has a market capitalization of 207,610.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 86.75. Investor sentiment appears mixed, as indicated by the ratings from analysts.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 5 suggest a 'Hold', while 8 analysts recommend a 'Buy' and 4 suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The overall consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Hold'.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue198615.8219864.34-9.66%205283.03-3.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2622.212816.98-6.91%2942.22-10.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization4065.124102.82-0.92%3609.62+12.62%
Total Operating Expense198056.54214047.3-7.47%185564.26+6.73%
Operating Income559.265817.04-90.39%19718.77-97.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-588.714841.04-112.16%18412.76-103.2%
Net Income-169.583528.49-104.81%13114.3-101.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.732.69-127.11%9.48-107.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-169.58Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹198615.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

