Indian Oil Corporation Q2 results: Loss at ₹169.58Cr, Revenue Decreased by 3.25% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Q2 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) announced its Q2 results on October 28, 2024, reporting a significant loss of ₹169.58 crore. This marks a drastic decline from a profit of ₹13,114.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company experienced a topline decrease of 3.25% year-on-year, and a worrying 9.66% decline compared to the previous quarter. These figures have raised concerns among investors about the company's performance in a challenging market environment.

In terms of expenses, the selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 6.91% quarter-on-quarter and 10.88% year-on-year, suggesting efforts to cut costs amid declining revenues.

However, the operating income took a significant hit, plummeting by 90.39% on a quarterly basis and down 97.16% year-on-year. This sharp decline indicates severe operational challenges faced by the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹-0.73, representing a staggering decrease of 107.7% year-on-year, further illustrating the financial struggles of the company.

Over the last week, Indian Oil Corporation has delivered a return of -8.18%, and the stock has seen a decline of -16.82% over the past six months. Conversely, it has recorded a YTD return of 13.22%, showcasing some resilience despite recent challenges.

As of October 29, 2024, IOC has a market capitalization of ₹207,610.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹86.75. Investor sentiment appears mixed, as indicated by the ratings from analysts.

Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 6 have issued a 'Strong Sell' rating, 6 have rated it as 'Sell', 5 suggest a 'Hold', while 8 analysts recommend a 'Buy' and 4 suggest a 'Strong Buy'. The overall consensus recommendation as of October 29, 2024, is to 'Hold'.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 198615.8 219864.34 -9.66% 205283.03 -3.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2622.21 2816.98 -6.91% 2942.22 -10.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 4065.12 4102.82 -0.92% 3609.62 +12.62% Total Operating Expense 198056.54 214047.3 -7.47% 185564.26 +6.73% Operating Income 559.26 5817.04 -90.39% 19718.77 -97.16% Net Income Before Taxes -588.71 4841.04 -112.16% 18412.76 -103.2% Net Income -169.58 3528.49 -104.81% 13114.3 -101.29% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.73 2.69 -127.11% 9.48 -107.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-169.58Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹198615.8Cr

