Indian Oil Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1067.77% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.33% & the profit increased by 1067.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 31.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.03% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 39.71% q-o-q & increased by 1294.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 990.03% Y-o-Y.
Indian Oil Corporation has delivered -0.45% return in the last 1 week, 44.03% return in last 6 months and 10.47% YTD return.
Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of ₹202569.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151.8 & ₹75.75 respectively.
As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
Indian Oil Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|226892.08
|205283.03
|+10.53%
|232303.2
|-2.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2764.71
|2942.22
|-6.03%
|2019.36
|+36.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4686.24
|3609.62
|+29.83%
|3451.42
|+35.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|215002.71
|185564.26
|+15.86%
|231450.37
|-7.11%
|Operating Income
|11889.37
|19718.77
|-39.71%
|852.83
|+1294.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12005.28
|18412.76
|-34.8%
|462.08
|+2498.1%
|Net Income
|9029.56
|13114.3
|-31.15%
|773.23
|+1067.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.73
|9.48
|-29.05%
|0.62
|+990.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9029.56Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹226892.08Cr
