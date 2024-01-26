Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indian Oil Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1067.77% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1067.77% YOY

Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.33% & the profit increased by 1067.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 31.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.03% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.71% q-o-q & increased by 1294.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 990.03% Y-o-Y.

Indian Oil Corporation has delivered -0.45% return in the last 1 week, 44.03% return in last 6 months and 10.47% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of 202569.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 151.8 & 75.75 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue226892.08205283.03+10.53%232303.2-2.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2764.712942.22-6.03%2019.36+36.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization4686.243609.62+29.83%3451.42+35.78%
Total Operating Expense215002.71185564.26+15.86%231450.37-7.11%
Operating Income11889.3719718.77-39.71%852.83+1294.11%
Net Income Before Taxes12005.2818412.76-34.8%462.08+2498.1%
Net Income9029.5613114.3-31.15%773.23+1067.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.739.48-29.05%0.62+990.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9029.56Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹226892.08Cr

