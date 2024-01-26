Indian Oil Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 1067.77% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.33% & the profit increased by 1067.77% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.53% and the profit decreased by 31.15%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.03% q-o-q & increased by 36.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 39.71% q-o-q & increased by 1294.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.73 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 990.03% Y-o-Y.

Indian Oil Corporation has delivered -0.45% return in the last 1 week, 44.03% return in last 6 months and 10.47% YTD return.

Currently the Indian Oil Corporation has a market cap of ₹202569.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹151.8 & ₹75.75 respectively.

As of 26 Jan, 2024 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 226892.08 205283.03 +10.53% 232303.2 -2.33% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2764.71 2942.22 -6.03% 2019.36 +36.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 4686.24 3609.62 +29.83% 3451.42 +35.78% Total Operating Expense 215002.71 185564.26 +15.86% 231450.37 -7.11% Operating Income 11889.37 19718.77 -39.71% 852.83 +1294.11% Net Income Before Taxes 12005.28 18412.76 -34.8% 462.08 +2498.1% Net Income 9029.56 13114.3 -31.15% 773.23 +1067.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.73 9.48 -29.05% 0.62 +990.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9029.56Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹226892.08Cr

