Indian Oil Corporation Q3 Results 2025: Profit Falls by 76.57% YoY

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 3.25% compared to the same quarter last year, while profit saw a staggering decrease of 76.57% YoY, standing at ₹2115.29 crore with total revenue of ₹219522.35 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the performance showed signs of recovery with revenue growing by 10.53% and profit increasing significantly by 1347.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.71% quarter-on-quarter and an 8.67% decrease year-on-year, indicating some cost control measures may have been effective.

Indian Oil Corporation Q3 Results

Notably, the operating income rose impressively by 609.56% quarter-on-quarter but still reflected a decline of 66.62% compared to the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) was reported at ₹1.15 for Q3, a decrease of 82.91% year-on-year, which may raise concerns among investors.

Indian Oil Corporation has faced a challenging market, delivering a -4.85% return in the last week, a -31.17% return over the last six months, and an -8.97% year-to-date return.

Currently, Indian Oil Corporation holds a market capitalization of ₹175343.4 crore with a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹121.16.

As of 28 Jan, 2025, out of 31 analysts covering the company, the ratings include 4 Strong Sell, 6 Sell, 6 Hold, 9 Buy, and 6 Strong Buy, indicating a mixed outlook.

The consensus recommendation as of 28 Jan, 2025, was to Hold, suggesting that investors may want to wait for clearer signals before making any significant moves.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219522.35 198615.8 +10.53% 226892.08 -3.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2524.97 2622.21 -3.71% 2764.71 -8.67% Depreciation/ Amortization 4284.05 4065.12 +5.39% 4686.24 -8.58% Total Operating Expense 215554.04 198056.54 +8.83% 215002.71 +0.26% Operating Income 3968.31 559.26 +609.56% 11889.37 -66.62% Net Income Before Taxes 2766.47 -588.71 +569.92% 12005.28 -76.96% Net Income 2115.29 -169.58 +1347.37% 9029.56 -76.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.15 -0.73 +257.53% 6.73 -82.91%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

