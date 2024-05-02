Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.96% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit decreased by 49.96% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.43% and the profit decreased by 42.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.55% q-o-q & increased by 21.79% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 33.75% q-o-q & decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.78 for Q4 which decreased by 50.37% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue223649.85226892.08-1.43%230711.56-3.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2973.572764.71+7.55%2441.6+21.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization4093.754686.24-12.64%3288.15+24.5%
Total Operating Expense215773.16215002.71+0.36%216300.36-0.24%
Operating Income7876.6911889.37-33.75%14411.2-45.34%
Net Income Before Taxes7419.6412005.28-38.2%13758.61-46.07%
Net Income5148.879029.56-42.98%10289.82-49.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.786.73-43.86%7.61-50.37%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5148.87Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹223649.85Cr

