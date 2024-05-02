Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.96% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit decreased by 49.96% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.43% and the profit decreased by 42.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.55% q-o-q & increased by 21.79% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 33.75% q-o-q & decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.78 for Q4 which decreased by 50.37% Y-o-Y.
As of 02 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Indian Oil Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|223649.85
|226892.08
|-1.43%
|230711.56
|-3.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2973.57
|2764.71
|+7.55%
|2441.6
|+21.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4093.75
|4686.24
|-12.64%
|3288.15
|+24.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|215773.16
|215002.71
|+0.36%
|216300.36
|-0.24%
|Operating Income
|7876.69
|11889.37
|-33.75%
|14411.2
|-45.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7419.64
|12005.28
|-38.2%
|13758.61
|-46.07%
|Net Income
|5148.87
|9029.56
|-42.98%
|10289.82
|-49.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.78
|6.73
|-43.86%
|7.61
|-50.37%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5148.87Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹223649.85Cr
