Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.96% YOY

Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : Indian Oil Corporation declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.06% & the profit decreased by 49.96% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 1.43% and the profit decreased by 42.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.55% q-o-q & increased by 21.79% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 33.75% q-o-q & decreased by 45.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.78 for Q4 which decreased by 50.37% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 6 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Indian Oil Corporation Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 223649.85 226892.08 -1.43% 230711.56 -3.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2973.57 2764.71 +7.55% 2441.6 +21.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 4093.75 4686.24 -12.64% 3288.15 +24.5% Total Operating Expense 215773.16 215002.71 +0.36% 216300.36 -0.24% Operating Income 7876.69 11889.37 -33.75% 14411.2 -45.34% Net Income Before Taxes 7419.64 12005.28 -38.2% 13758.61 -46.07% Net Income 5148.87 9029.56 -42.98% 10289.82 -49.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.78 6.73 -43.86% 7.61 -50.37%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5148.87Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹223649.85Cr

