Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country's top refiner, on Monday reported a 19.2% rise in its third-quarter net profit.

The state-owned company posted a net profit of ₹5,861 crore for the quarter ended December 31, compared with ₹4,917 cr a year earlier.

On Monday, Indian Oil shares rose 0.89% to close at ₹125.20 on NSE.

