Indian Oil's net loss narrows to 272 cr in Q2 of FY23 from previous quarter

In its audit report, Indian Oil said that "the company had suffered under-recoveries from sale of domestic LPG in the Financial Year 2021-22 and in six months ended on 30th September 2022. To compensate for under-recoveries, the Government of India has recently approved a one-time grant of ₹10,801 crore. This grant has been recorded under revenue from operations in financial results for the period April- September 2022."