Net NPAs fell to 3.58 per cent ( ₹4,577.59 crore) from 5.44 per cent ( ₹6,602.80 crore).
The bank said its board of directors has approved the capital plan for 2021-22 under which it will issue equity shares up to a maximum extent of 125 crore shares by way of follow on public offer/rights issue.
The issue may be with or without participation from the government or to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), the lender said.
It may be also on a preferential basis to LIC and other insurance companies or mutual funds/QIBs. The issuance of shares is subject to shareholders approval, IOB said.
Besides, the board also approved to raise tier II capital by issuing Basel III compliant bonds up to ₹1,000 crore in one or more tranches. The issue may be through a private placement or to retail segment by public issue, either domestically or overseas, it added.
IOB scrip traded at ₹21.20 apiece on BSE, up 2.66 per cent from previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
