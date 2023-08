Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: The Indian public sector bank reported a 28.4 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹500.35 crore in the June quarter of FY 23-24 against ₹392.3 crore a year ago.

The Chennai-based bank reported a minor reduction in its NPA. In the quarter under review IOB reported gross NPA at 7.13%, whereas its net NPA stood at 1.44%. Its NII was up by 32.4% to ₹2,322.5 crore.